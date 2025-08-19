Minister of VSA Congratulates Social Services and Notary Mingo on Successful Estate Planning  & Wills Information Session 

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA), Richinel Brug, extends heartfelt congratulations to Mrs. Peggy-Ann Dros Richardson, her dedicated team within the Department of Social Services, and Notary Mingo for organizing and executing a highly successful public information session on “Preparing for the Unexpected: Estate Planning & Wills” held on August 13, 2025.

The event, hosted in collaboration with the Mingo Civil Law Notary Office, addressed the critical topics of estate settlement procedures, the importance of wills, and the steps involved in their preparation. But in addition to recording your wishes, there was also plenty of room for clarification about relationships that are not formally documented. For example, when living together, certain rights can be acquired. This led to interesting conversations with significant consequences. The Government Administration Building’s Room 1 and Room 2 were filled to capacity, with a number of attendees unfortunately turned away due to space limitations.

“I knew this event would be a success,” stated Minister Brug, “especially given that similar sessions were hosted twice last year, both of which drew strong attendance. The fact that we had such an overwhelming turnout once again shows how deeply this topic resonates with our community across all walks of life.”

The Minister expressed hope that the program would be repeated and suggested that future sessions be recorded and shared with the wider public to ensure that as many residents as possible can benefit from this important information.

“These sorts of initiatives; developed and implemented by the hardworking teams within the Ministry of VSA make me proud to serve,” Minister Brug added. “It is clear that our ministry is not only working but also making a meaningful impact in people’s lives by providing them with knowledge that empowers and protects them and their families.”

The Ministry of VSA encourages residents to remain engaged with future public information sessions and to take proactive steps in their estate planning.