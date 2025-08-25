Minister Grisha Congratulates Newly Appointed COO and CFO of PJIA: “A Proud Moment for Our Home-Grown Talent”

Philipsburg, St. Maarten — The Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication proudly extends congratulations to Mr. Emile Levons on his recent appointment as Chief Operations Officer (COO) of Princess Juliana International Airport (PJIA), and to Ms. Mikaela Lake on her appointment as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Both Mr. Levons and Ms. Lake are long-standing employees of PJIA who have demonstrated dedication, professionalism, and leadership throughout their careers at the airport. Their appointments reflect not only their qualifications and commitment, but also the value of nurturing and recognizing local talent within key institutions.

“This is a proud moment for St. Maarten”, the Minister stated. These appointments show that our own professionals, individuals who have grown within the system, who understand the airport and the needs of the people are more than capable of taking on leadership roles. Who better to lead PJIA forward than those who have stood by it through both challenges and successes? She continued, “It is being demonstrated that the knowledge, skill, and resilience needed to guide PJIA into the next era can be found right here at home. By investing in and trusting our own, we strengthen both the institution and our island”.

The Minister recalled past concerns expressed by workers and the community during the appointment of external candidates. Today, we can all stand together in support and confidence, knowing that these new leaders are home-grown and have truly earned their place at the helm.

Mr. Levons and Ms. Lake went through a rigorous application and selection process and emerged as the most suitable candidates to take PJIA into its next phase of development.

The Minister concluded by saying:

“I encourage our local professionals, both here on St. Maarten and abroad, to apply when vacancies arise once the job description meets your profile. St. Maarten needs you, your knowledge, your experience, and your heart for this country. The opportunities are here, and your contributions can help shape our future.”