Minister Brug Announces Upcoming Minister in Your Neighborhood Session in Dutch Quarter

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – Minister of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA), Hon. Richinel Brug, is pleased to announce that the next Minister in Your Neighborhood session will take place on Friday, August 29, 2025, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM at the Dutch Quarter Help Desk, Bryson Plaza.

This ongoing initiative reflects the Minister’s commitment to bringing government closer to the people, creating opportunities for open dialogue, and offering direct support to residents.

“I encourage residents of Dutch Quarter and surrounding areas to take advantage of this session to share their concerns, ask questions, and receive guidance on services provided by the Ministry,” said Minister Brug.

To ensure a holistic approach to addressing community matters, a representative from the National Employment Service Center (NESC) will also be present to assist with employment-related inquiries and opportunities.

The Minister in Your Neighborhood program is held on the last Friday of every month in different districts across the island. To date, six successful sessions have been hosted, with the most recent in St. Peters. Looking ahead, the Ministry is considering Cay Bay as a potential location for an upcoming session.

Minister Brug emphasized that all residents with VSA-related issues are welcome to attend. While the sessions focus on matters under the Ministry of VSA, concerns requiring inter-ministerial input will also be noted and, where necessary, referred to fellow ministries for follow-up.

“These sessions are about listening, engaging, and finding solutions together. By bringing government directly into the districts, we strengthen our ability to serve the people effectively,” Minister Brug concluded.