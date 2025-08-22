Leadership Transition: SOAB Names New Country Manager for St. Maarten

With a blend of gratitude and understanding, we announce the departure of Ms. Natisha Emperador from her role as Country Manager for St. Maarten. During her tenure, Ms. Emperador has demonstrated unwavering dedication, strong leadership, and a collaborative spirit that has strengthened SOAB’s presence in the region. Her efforts have played a vital role in maintaining the high standards and client-focused approach that define our organization.

While we will miss her contributions in this capacity, we wholeheartedly wish her every success in her next chapter. We remain deeply grateful for her dedication to SOAB St. Maarten and the communities we serve. As of now, Natisha will continue in her role as Senior Manager within SOAB’s Curaçao office.

In alignment with our promise of operational consistency, we are pleased to introduce Ms. Saskia N. Thomas-Salomons as our newly appointed Country Manager for St. Maarten.

Ms. Thomas-Salomons brings over 14 years of experience in government operations, with expertise spanning Human Resources Management, Financial Management, Legislative Frameworks, Conflict Resolution, and Audit and Control. Her career includes significant roles within the Ministries of Justice and TEATT, as well as collaborations with international organizations such as the World Bank and the United Nations.

A proven strategic thinker, she has led critical initiatives in budget planning, policy development, and economic monitoring, while also serving as a trusted advisor to ministers, management teams, and key national committees. Her passion for sustainable development, integrity-driven leadership, and deep-rooted commitment to St. Maarten makes her exceptionally well-suited to guide SOAB’s work in the country.

We have every confidence that under Ms. Thomas-Salomons’ leadership, SOAB’s legacy of excellence, professionalism, and positive impact will continue to grow in St. Maarten. She will undoubtedly inspire collaboration as we work toward our shared goals.

We cherish your continued partnership and look forward to building an even stronger future together.