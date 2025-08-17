Last Bulletin on Hurricane Erin –SPECIAL WEATHER BULLETIN # 10

SPECIAL WEATHER BULLETIN # 10

DATE ISSUED: Saturday 16th August 2025 TIME: 11:30 PM (03:30 UTC)



… THE TROPICAL STORM WATCH IS DISCONTINUED FOR ST. MAARTEN… … FLOOD /SMALL CRAFT ADVISORIES REMAIN IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE …

At 11:00 pm the center of Hurricane Erin was located near latitude 20.3 North, longitude 65.1 West or about 180 miles northwest of St. Maarten.

Erin is moving toward the west-northwest near 14 mph (22 km/h). This motion is expected to continue through Sunday with a decrease in forward speed. A turn more northward is expected early next week. On this forecast track, the center of Erin will continue to move further away from St. Maarten.

Erin is a Category 4 Hurricane with maximum sustained winds near 140 mph (220 km/h) and higher gusts. Fluctuations in intensity are expected over the next day or two due to inner core structural changes. Hurricane-force winds extend up to 25 miles (35 km) from the center. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 205 miles (335 km).

The estimated minimum central pressure is 937 mb (27.67 inches).

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND:

RAINFALL: Rainfall and thunderstorms associated with the outer bands of Erin will continue to affect the area during the next 24 hours. Flooding is possible in low lying areas therefore the flood advisory will remain in effect until further notice. A total of 29.6mm/1.2inches of rainfall was recorded for the last 24 hours at PJIA.

WINDS: Breezy conditions with occasional gusts are possible during the next 24 hours.

SEAS: A small craft advisory remains in effect as elevated seas are expected to continue to affect the area throughout the weekend.

Residents and users of areas prone to flooding and rockslides should exercise extreme caution.

This is the final bulletin on Hurricane Erin.

Remain Alert and monitor daily weather reports from the Meteorological Department.

FORECASTER: Leblanc

The Meteorological Department of St. Maarten will continue to monitor all systems in the Atlantic and keep the public updated accordingly.

A Special Weather Bulletin is issued for weather events that are unusual, cause general inconvenience or public concern (requiring the attention and action of emergency authorities) and cannot adequately be described in a regular weather forecast.

A Small Craft Advisory announces that the sea will likely become rough today or is already occurring. A Flash Flood Alert/Advisory announces that heavy rainfall will occur today or is already occurring. Tropical Storm is a cyclone with sustained winds between 34-63 knots (39-73 mph).

A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions are possible somewhere within the warning area within 48 hours.

