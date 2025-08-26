L.O.V.E 2 L.E.A.R.N. Foundation Donates Inspirational Book Art at the Sea to Sint Maarten Library

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Sint Maarten Library has added a compelling new book, Art at the Sea, to its collection. This book was generously donated by the L.O.V.E 2 L.E.A.R.N. Foundation and was entirely created by local youth celebrating 12 of Sint Maarten’s influential pioneers, both living and late.

Across fields such as politics, media, music, culture, and economics, these young contributors honor the legacies of individuals who have significantly shaped the Sint Maarten community through heartfelt storytelling and expressive artwork.

With the school term underway, Art at the Sea stands as more than a tribute to local history. It exemplifies the power of youth engagement, creativity, and community contribution. The book also serves as a valuable research resource, showcasing the artistic and intellectual investment of its student contributors.

Librarian M. Powell expressed gratitude on behalf of the Sint Maarten Library: “Art at the Sea is a welcome and meaningful addition to our collection. It not only honors important figures in our nation’s history but also highlights the immense talent of our youth. We are deeply thankful to the L.O.V.E 2 L.E.A.R.N. Foundation for this donation and for their continued commitment to education and cultural preservation.”

Art at the Sea is now available to the public for research at the Sint Maarten Library.