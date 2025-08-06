KPSM Mid-Year 2025 Traffic & Road Safety Update: Dirt-Bikes Crackdown, Fines Up, Accidents Down

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten (KPSM) — The Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM)take this opportunity to informing the public about the illegal use of off-road motorcycles (dirt-bikes) on public roads. Many riders confuse dirt-bikes with regular motorcycles and scooters, but there is an important difference.

Dirt-Bikes vs. Scooters & Motorcycles

Scooters and motorcycles are built for public road use. They come with:

Dirt-bikes are made for off-road riding only.

They are missing most of these safety features and Cannot be properly insured, cannot pass a vehicle inspection, And cannot be registered with a license plate Because of this, dirt-bikes are not allowed on public roads. Using them on the streets is illegal and dangerous.

KPSM is also concerned about the reckless behavior of some riders, especially those:

Doing stunts and “hopping” on busy roads, weaving in between cars and riding on sidewalks and public areas (Boardwalk)

No matter the type of(motorized) two-wheel vehicle, it must have:

Headlights and brake lights

Turn signals (indicators)

Rear-view mirrors

A working horn

Valid chassis number

Vehicle registration (license plate)

Insurance coverage

Passed technical inspection

If your vehicle is missing any of these, it is not roadworthy and illegal to drive on public roads.

Police will confiscate the vehicle; Riders may receive fines.

Overview of fine issued and vehicular accident compare to 2024

Fines issued increased by 110%—from 877 in 2024 to 1,845 in 2025.

Vehicular accidents dropped by 10.6%—from 965 in 2024 to 863 in 2025.

All riders of two-wheel vehicles, including scooters and motorcycles, must ride responsibly. Rider/drivers behavior is key to keeping our roads safe for everyone.