KPSM Conducts Preventive Controls to Curb Gun Violence

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten (KPSM) — Over the weekend of August 8–10, 2025, the Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM), in collaboration with and under the authority of the Prosecutor’s Office, carried out targeted preventive controls aimed at reducing firearm possession and curbing gun-related violence on the island.

These operations were conducted in the areas of Simpson Bay, Cole Bay, Airport Road, Maho, and A.Th. Illidge road surrounding neighborhoods.

During the early morning hours of Friday, August 9, 2025, officers patrolling in the Simpson Bay area stopped, controlled and arrested a male suspect found in possession of a firearm. The suspect was taken to the Philipsburg Police Station for further questioning.

Shortly after his arrival, a group of the suspect’s acquaintances appeared at the station and caused a disturbance. Officers intervened to restore order, during which a female individual was arrested for threatening police officers. KPSM emphasizes that such behavior toward law enforcement will not be tolerated, and appropriate legal action will be taken in all such cases.

Over the course of the weekend, officers stopped and searched a total of 20 vehicles. Three scooters and one motorcycle were impounded for either lacking proper documentation or failing to meet the technical requirements to be operated on public roads.

KPSM stresses that these controls will continue in the interest of public safety and maintaining order across the community.