KPSM Calls for Cooperation to Ensure Smooth Start of the 2025/2026 School Year

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten (KPSM) — As the new school year 2025/2026 begins, the Police Force of Sint-Maarten (KPSM) will once again be actively present in the South Reward and St. Peters areas to regulate traffic, minimize congestion, and support a safe opening week for schools. These areas are known to experience heavy traffic during school drop-off and pick-up times, given the concentration of high schools in the district.

KPSM is calling on all motorists, including school bus drivers, to strictly adhere to traffic laws and exercise patience during peak hours. Drivers are strongly urged not to stop in the middle of the road to drop off or pick up students, as this disrupts the flow of traffic and creates unsafe conditions. Instead, parents and bus drivers are reminded to use designated drop-off and pick-up points wherever possible.

Bus drivers are further requested to avoid using the back roads through Betty’s Estate, Saunders, and Ebenezer, since the narrow corners and curves in these neighborhoods lead to additional congestion and increase risks for other road users.

In addition, KPSM highlights the importance of carpooling as a practical way to ease traffic congestion in the South Reward and St. Peters areas. While not yet a common practice on Sint- Maarten, carpooling could significantly reduce the number of vehicles on the road during peak school hours, contributing to smoother traffic flow and increased safety.

The Police Force of Sint-Maarten thanks the community for its cooperation and reminds all road users that ensuring student safety and better traffic flow is a shared responsibility.