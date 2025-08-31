KPCN uses chassis dynamometer to improve traffic safety

In May this year, the triangle of Bonaire (Public Entity Bonaire, Prosecutor’s Office, and the Dutch Caribbean Police Force – KPCN) reached agreements on clear regulations, enforcement, and public information regarding the use of fatbikes, e-bikes, and electric scooters. It was announced that the police would actively start monitoring compliance with these rules after the first half of the year.

The Dutch Caribbean Police Force (KPCN) recently acquired a new chassis dynamometer. One unit has been purchased for each of the three islands. The chassis dynamometer for Bonaire has already arrived; those for Saba and Sint Eustatius are expected soon.

What is a chassis dynamometer?

The chassis dynamometer allows the police to check the speed of mopeds, scooters, and electric bicycles (such as fatbikes). By placing the vehicle on the dynamometer, the police can reliably measure whether it complies with legal requirements. The device automatically indicates when a vehicle exceeds the allowed speed.

What does the law say?

Traffic in the Dutch Caribbean is governed by the Traffic Ordinances of Bonaire, Saba, and Sint Eustatius. These rules define which vehicles are allowed, maximum speeds, and obligations for drivers.

Mopeds and scooters

Maximum speed: 55 km/h. Drivers must be at least 16 years old, have a valid license (moped permit for 16–17 years, driving license B from 18 years), and wear a helmet. Vehicles must also have insurance and a license plate.

Electric bicycles with pedal assistance (e-bikes and fatbikes)

Pedal assistance must stop at 25 km/h. The bike may go faster, but only using your own pedaling power.

If the bike exceeds 30 km/h with assistance, or has a throttle, it is legally considered a moped.

In that case, the same rules as for mopeds apply: license, helmet, registration, and insurance are mandatory.

Electric scooters and other motorized vehicles without pedal assistance

These are automatically treated as mopeds and must meet the same requirements.

Enforcement

If a vehicle does not comply with the rules, the police can take enforcement action. This can range from a warning or fine to confiscation in severe cases. Police also check that drivers have the required documents, such as a license, registration, insurance, and taxes.

The use of the chassis dynamometer is a next step to improve traffic safety throughout the Dutch Caribbean. KPCN urges all road users to follow traffic rules and consider others. Traffic safety is a shared responsibility. By driving responsibly and following the rules, residents and visitors contribute to safer roads on all three islands.