Kadaster staff participate in safety and awareness training

PHILIPSBURG, St. Maarten – Staff of the Operations and Front Office departments of Kadaster St. Maarten recently participated in a Safety and Awareness Training designed to enhance their preparedness when interacting with clients, the public and in field situations.

Kadaster Director Benjamin Ortega spearheaded the training initiative in collaboration with Felix Richards, a known law enforcement professional who has been instrumental in community engagement, especially in schools and with young adults, addressing rising concerns about violence in the country.

As a business professional, Richards has partnered with Kadaster to provide targeted awareness sessions to frontline staff. These employees can sometimes find themselves in unpredictable situations, ranging from interactions with aggressive individuals or animals to navigating hazardous terrain, requiring alertness, swift thinking, and decisive action.

“Being aware is your first line of defence,” noted Richards during the session.

Ortega emphasised the importance of continuous training to build staff confidence and readiness: “Our staff members are the face of Kadaster and often the first point of contact for the public. It’s essential that they feel safe and equipped to handle any situation with confidence and professionalism. These training sessions are an investment in both our people and the quality of service we provide.”

The training is part of an ongoing series of internal development programmes aimed at continuously improving the quality and safety of services provided by Kadaster. More training sessions and capacity-building efforts are planned in the coming months.

Kadaster St. Maarten is responsible for maintaining accurate records of property ownership, boundaries, and land use. Its mission is to provide reliable and accessible information that supports legal certainty, property development, and spatial planning across the country. Kadaster plays a vital role in facilitating property transactions, supporting government planning, and promoting transparency in land administration.