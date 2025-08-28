Justice Committee of Parliament to meet with the Nationaal Algemene Politiebond (Police Union) to discuss concerns affecting its membership

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The Committee of Justice of Parliament will meet on August 28, 2025. The Committee meeting is scheduled for Thursday at 10.00 hrs. in the Legislative Hall at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg.

The agenda point is:

Discussion with the Nationaal Algemene Politiebond regarding pressing justice-related concerns that are currently affecting its membership and the broader public service environment (IS/1280/2024-2025 dated August 5, 2025)

Members of the public are also invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations. All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules.

The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on TV 15, Soualiga Headlines, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.sxmparliament.org, www.pearlfmradio.sx and www.youtube.com/c/SintMaartenParliament.