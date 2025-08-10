Joseph Lancelot Hassell is missing in Saba

THE BOTTOM, Saba (KPCN) — On Saturday, August 9, at around 4:00 PM, the central control room received a report of a missing person: Mr. Joseph Lancelot Hassell, born on July 10, 1951. His last known location was the Sulfur Mine Trail, around 12:00 PM on Saturday, August 09, 2025.

Emergency services immediately launched a large-scale search operation, both on land and at sea, also making use of drones.

We urge everyone to remain alert and be on the lookout for Mr. Hassell. If you have any information about his whereabouts or have seen him, please call 911 immediately.

