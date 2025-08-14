ISSUANCE OF CONFIRMATION LETTERS FOR PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION SUSPENDED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

Philipsburg — The Inspectorate of Economic and Transport Affairs (IETA) informs all public transportation permit holders that the issuance of confirmation letters has been suspended until further notice.

The confirmation letter process commenced on January 16, 2025, with an initial deadline set for July 2025 in accordance with Article 16, Paragraph 3 of the National Ordinance for Passenger Transport. This article stipulates that a permit may be permanently or temporarily revoked if, in the opinion of the Minister, the permit holder has not utilized the permit for more than six months.

To accommodate operators requiring additional time to commence operations, the deadline was extended to August 8, 2025.

The suspension will not affect permit holders who submitted the required documentation to the department before August 8, 2025 but who are now:

Adding an additional vehicle to an existing fleet; or

Replacing a vehicle within their fleet.

This suspension period will be used to consolidate and review the information gathered over recent months, with the aim of finalizing the data clean-up process and advancing policy development for the public transportation sector.

For further information, please visit the Inspectorate of Economic and Transport Affairs at Juancho Yrausquin Boulevard #6, across from Fairway Mark-It or you can contact us via Whatsapp message at +1-721-559-7685.