Island Leaders to Address 10,000 Attendees at Virtual Island Summit 2025

The Honorable Mike Eman, Prime Minister of Aruba, and Antonio Morales Méndez, President of the Cabildo of Gran Canaria are headlining the agenda at the 2025 Virtual Island Summit (VIS) taking place September 15-19th, joining a plethora of other speakers from the world’s islands. The 2025 VIS is expected to attract 10,000 participants from over 500 islands throughout the 5-day event, which is free to attend to the public.

Since its first iteration in 2018, the VIS has become one of the largest knowledge-sharing opportunities for island stakeholders, with the free zero-carbon event promoting public participation and understanding of sustainable island solutions, while also providing access to expert speakers from civil society, academia, the private sector as well as government officials. This year’s VIS is sponsored by the Saint Lucia National Conservation Fund, the Caribbean Biodiversity Fund, the Edge Foundation, and the Caribbean Energy Chamber.

Some of the other high-level speakers who are involved in the event are:

Miriam Dalli, Minister for Environment & Energy, Government of Malta

Ruth Cross Kwansing, Minister of Women, Youth, Sports and Social Affairs, Government of Kiribati

Dai-Yeun Jeong, Director of Asia Climate Change Education Center; Professor of Environmental Sociology, Jeju National University in South Korea

Lise Guennal, Senior Project and Policy Officer, CPMR Islands Commission

Nikolaos Komineas, Mayor of the Municipality of Astypalaia

A full list of speakers can be found at: https://islandinnovation.co/events/virtual-island-summit/

“I greatly value the work that Island Innovation continues to do in connecting island communities and amplifying our shared efforts toward sustainable development,” said Mike Eman, Prime Minister of Aruba.

“The Virtual Island Summit is our flagship event and our team are proud to deliver such an impactful high-level knowledge-sharing event that puts islands at the heart of discussions,” explained Island Innovation Chief Executive Officer James Ellsmoor, “Every year, the VIS sessions highlight the resilience of islanders, and how impactful projects are being developed by and for these communities. With expert island stakeholders from around the world participating, we are able to properly showcase the wealth of knowledge that resides on the world’s islands.”

Speaking at the 2023 VIS, Fatumanava-o-Upolu III Dr. Pa’olelei Luteru, the Chair of AOSIS and Permanent Representative of Samoa to the UN expressed, “Let this summit be a call for real climate action to facilitate the sustainable development of Small Island Developing States,” adding “It is imperative that we maintain momentum and come together, utilizing our tools, leveraging our expertise and ingenuity to find solutions. To my people on Small Island Developing States – I urge you to recognize your inherent worth and strength. Together we can lead by example and seek innovative solutions to the challenges that plague our development. The spirit of unity, resilience and community that defines our islands. Is a source of inspiration for the world.

Topics for the conference are wide-ranging, and cover all 17 of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, in addition to other topics pertinent to island communities. VIS2025 hosts five Content Tracks:

Track 1. Sustainable Economic Development & Investment

Track 2. Climate Resilience & Energy Transition

Track 3: Blue Economy & Maritime Innovation

Track 4: Governance, Capacity Building & Social Development

Track 5: Digital Innovation & Connectivity

For more information visit: https://islandinnovation.co/events/virtual-island-summit/