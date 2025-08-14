Irmin Hughes-Richards Retires from Sint Maarten Library after 47 Years of Dedicated Service

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Sint Maarten Library proudly announces the retirement of Irmin Hughes-Richards, Manager of Information Services and Human Resources, after an exceptional 47 years of committed service to the institution and the wider community. Her retirement will take effect on August 15, 2025.

Since joining the library in February 1978, Irmin Hughes-Richards has played a vital role in the library’s evolution and enduring impact. She has served in a variety of administrative and leadership roles, including mentoring staff, guiding operational transitions, and helping to build the library’s strong brand recognition over the decades. Her steady presence has been instrumental during pivotal moments, such as the library’s recovery efforts following Hurricane Irma (2017).

“Working at the Sint Maarten Library has been one of the greatest joys of my life. It was never just a job—it was a chance to serve my community every single day,” said Hughes-Richards. “I am incredibly grateful for the opportunities I have had here, and for the support of my colleagues. I look forward to spending more time with my family and pursuing personal interests in retirement.”

Known for her kindness, integrity, and remarkable memory, Hughes-Richards became a familiar and trusted face to generations of library patrons and staff alike. Her influence extends far beyond her formal duties—she has been a mentor, a leader, and an unwavering pillar of support.

“Ms. Hughes-Richards has been more than a colleague—she has been a foundation within this institution,” said Marc Marshall, General Manager of the Sint Maarten Library. “Her loyalty, work ethic, and quiet leadership have inspired generations. We will deeply miss her guidance and presence, and we wish her all the best in retirement.”

In recognition of her distinguished career, the library hosted a series of celebratory events in her honor. On July 4, 2025, the Library Board and staff held a tranquil sunset charter cruise and presentation ceremony. On July 18, a heartfelt farewell celebration was held at the library’s main branch in Philipsburg.

The Sint Maarten Library remains committed to its mission of promoting literacy, lifelong learning, and community engagement. As the institution moves forward, it does so on the strong foundation built by individuals like Irmin Hughes-Richards—whose legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.