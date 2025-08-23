interCaribbean Airways dedicates aircraft “Spirit of Barbados”

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos – interCaribbean Airways yesterday, unveiled its custom-painted ATR 42-500 aircraft at Barbados Grantley Adams International Airport (BGI), bearing the name “Spirit of Barbados” on its nose, the Barbadian flag on its tail, and “We Gatherin’” prominently displayed on the forward fuselage. The dedication ceremony marks interCaribbean’s commitment to supporting Barbados’ year-long cultural homecoming celebration, “We Gatherin’ 2025,” which invites Barbadians from across the globe to reconnect with their homeland.

The dedication ceremony was attended by the Honourable Mia Amor Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados, Senator, the Honourable Lisa Cummins, Acting Minister of Tourism and International Transport, alongside interCaribbean Airways’ Chairman Lyndon Gardiner and CEO Trevor Sadler. The aircraft was greeted by the Prime Minister, Minister of Tourism, Shelly Williams, Chairman of BTMI, Andrea Franklin, CEO of BTMI, and other dignitaries upon arrival, followed by a celebration of local cultural ambassadors and artists.

“Dedicating the ‘Spirit of Barbados’ is a testament to the special relationship we’ve cultivated with this extraordinary island nation,” said Lyndon Gardiner, Chairman of interCaribbean Airways. “As one of our hubs in the Caribbean, Barbados is central to our network and vision of a more connected region. This aircraft will serve as a flying ambassador, inviting Barbadians around the world to ‘come ‘long home’ while also showcasing Barbadian culture throughout our network.”

The Honourable Mia Amor Mottley, Prime Minister of Barbados, expressed appreciation for the partnership: “This partnership reflects a shared vision to connect the Northern and Southern Caribbean in ways that are sustainable and commercially viable. We thank interCaribbean for demonstrating continued confidence in Barbados as a regional hub. With the expansion of their fleet, we can deepen connectivity and open new opportunities for the movement of both people and trade across our region, including to Latin America and Brazil.”

The ceremony celebrated the partnership between interCaribbean Airways and Barbados, showcasing the airline’s commitment to regional connectivity while supporting cultural initiatives. The “Spirit of Barbados” will fly routes across the interCaribbean network, promoting the year-long celebration and encouraging visitors to experience Barbados’ rich cultural heritage.