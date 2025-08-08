HONOR LATAM Chooses Sint Maarten for Exclusive Media Retreat A Showcase of Innovation, Storytelling & Caribbean Hospitality

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten – On (August 07, 2025) Thursday night, the Minister of Tourism, Economic Affairs, Transport and Telecommunication (TEATT), Hon. Grisha Heyliger-Marten, had the pleasure of welcoming over 50 top executives, journalists, and digital content creators from across Latin America to the beautiful shores of Sint Maarten, all here for the official launch of the HONOR 400 Series.

HONOR, one of the world’s leading smart device brands, selected Sint Maarten as the destination for their exclusive media retreat, blending innovation and island charm in the most unforgettable way. This marks yet another moment where MICE tourism meets cutting-edge technology, proof that Sint Maarten is not only a paradise for vacationers but a premier platform for global brand experiences.

Over the next three days, our guests will explore the island, using the world’s first mobile phone embedded with AI-generated content creation tools, a game-changer for journalists, influencers, and visual storytellers. No need to choose between a photo or video. With HONOR, they simply capture the moment, and let the technology transform it into something magical.

Thanks to our team at the St. Maarten Tourism Bureau, their travel experience has been seamless from start to finish. We’re proud to do what we do best: recommend our must-visit spots, share our culture, and welcome the world with open arms.

While this is not a formal partnership, HONOR has already expressed interest in exploring future B2B opportunities on the island, a promising sign for local tech and tourism stakeholders alike.

This initiative is a strong reflection of the Ministry’s push to diversify our tourism strategy through niche markets and smart collaborations. It also demonstrates how innovation can elevate how travelers experience our island, making their stories more immersive and their memories more shareable.

So if you see stunning visuals or stories popping up under the hashtags #SXM and #VacationSXM in the coming days , know that Sint Maarten is shining on millions of screens across Latin America, captured through the lens of HONOR.

Let’s continue moving forward together— Creatively, Collaboratively, and Confidently.

– Minister Grisha Heyliger-Marten