Government of Sint Eustatius Addresses Concerns at Gwendoline van Putten School

The Statia Government is acutely aware of the ongoing concerns surrounding the Gwendoline van Putten (GvP) School. We recognise the gravity of the situation and the profound impact it has on our students, their families, and the dedicated educators who serve our community. Education is a cornerstone of our society, and any disruption within our schools is a matter of utmost importance. Our first priority is the well-being, safety, and learning outcomes of every child, and we approach the present circumstances with the seriousness and care they deserve.

In light of recent developments, the Statia Government reaffirms its unwavering commitment to resolving these issues swiftly, constructively, and with full transparency. The Executive Council, led by the Commissioner of Education, Mr Reuben Merkman, has actively engaged in a series of strategic discussions with all relevant stakeholders for more than 18 months. These include the school board, the union (representing the staff), the Inspectorate of Education, and representatives from the Ministry of Education, Culture and Science (OCW). These engagements are intended to ensure that all perspectives are heard, that concerns are accurately understood, and that any agreed actions are both workable and sustainable for the school community as a whole.

The Statia Government assures the public that these matters are being addressed with urgency and care. We are committed to working collaboratively and respectfully with all parties involved to reach structural solutions. Our goal is not only to resolve the current challenges but also to reinforce long-term confidence in the education system across the island. In doing so, we are guided by principles of accountability and openness, balanced with our obligations around privacy and due process. While some details cannot be shared publicly at this stage, we will continue to provide timely updates as substantive progress is made and decisions are formalised.

We recognise the dedication of the teachers and support staff who continue to serve students under challenging circumstances, as well as the patience shown by parents and guardians who rightly expect clarity and stability. We also acknowledge the voices of students, whose experiences and aspirations are at the heart of our work in education. The Government remains focused on creating the conditions for a calm, secure, and effective learning environment in which teaching can flourish and students can achieve their full potential.

We thank the community for its patience, engagement, and continued support as we navigate this critical moment together. We encourage all stakeholders to remain in constructive dialogue and to rely on official communications for accurate information. Further updates will be provided through our established channels as the work progresses and milestones are reached.