Government Launches e-VROMI Project with ArcGIS Software to Revolutionize National Address Management and Digital Transformation 

St. Maarten’s Address Management System will ensure each address is unique, accurate, and traceable.

Philipsburg – The ArcGIS software is a cornerstone of the Government’s broader Digital Government Transformation Project (DGTP), led by the Digital Leadership Team (DLT). Following an e-VROMI Kick-Off on August 6, 2025, at the Government Administration building, it was announced that the Geographic Information System (GIS) will serve as a critical tool for improving the National Address Management and service delivery in St. Maarten. The software supports mapping, spatial analysis, data management, and visualization. This milestone will enhance the way location-based data is managed across government departments and services.

Honorable Minister of VROMI, Patrice Gumbs welcomed the initiative, stating:

“This is a part of the wider vision of the Ministry to move towards digitalization. This step is the first in creating an efficient system that enhances communication and service through information credibility and accessibility.”

Honorable Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina emphasized the importance of a reliable address system:

“Having a reliable and accurate address system is something many of us take for granted until we need it most. The launch of the e-VROMI project is an important step toward improving how we connect with each other, how we deliver services, and how we plan for the future. This initiative supports safer communities, provides better access to services, and offers a more efficient government. I’m proud to see our teams working together to make this a reality for the people of St. Maarten.”

Head of ICT and Project Leader of the Digital Leadership Team, Femi Badejo summarized the project’s significance:

“The Government of St. Maarten hosted representatives of the GIS4C, a distributor of the ESRI software, the global leader in Geographic Information System (GIS) technology, for the official kick-off of the e-VROMI project. It has been a challenge with the inefficiencies in processes with the current address information because of the lack of a centralized point. The e-VROMI project will now troubleshoot the issues, as part of the broader digital strategy.”

The Geographic Information System (ArcGIS) provides analytical tools and dashboards to support better decision-making. As part of the e-VROMI project, a solution to optimize St. Maarten’s Address Management System is key. This will ensure each local address is unique, accurate, and traceable within a centralized national database.

GIS4C trainers facilitated the launch of a two-day introductory training which began on August 7, 2025, with focus on GIS fundamentals and the user-interface of ArcGIS Pro. Continued technical support and follow-up trainings will be provided to equip stakeholders to independently manage and operate the system.

GIS4C trainers emphasized the need for a quality system in St. Maarten that supports both location and attribute identification. A reliable National Address System is critical for public safety, risk assessment, emergency response, and planning in St. Maarten. The Public Housing, Environment, Spatial Planning, and Infrastructure (VROMI), were the key stakeholders of the trainings. The Permits department of VROMI will ensure the accurate mapping of public infrastructure.

Other key stakeholders attending the e-VROMI kick-off and trainings included representatives from:

Public Service Center (PSC)

Kadaster

Civil Registry

Postal Services

Computech

Rescue and Firefighters Department

ICT Department

Ambulance Services

Departments expressed concerns about inconsistent and missing address data, which have long posed challenges across the public sector. The Civil Registry cited issues with dual or incorrect addresses, while the Rescue and Firefighters Department highlighted the importance of mapping out fire hydrants for emergency response.

The project aims for completion by December 2025, including the deployment of the National Address Management Solution, development of field-use applications, and implementation of a grievance mechanism to report and correct address-based issues.

DGTP is led by the Government’s Digital Leadership Team (DLT), tasked with advancing digital reform across ministries. The project is implemented by the National Recovery Program Bureau (NRPB) on behalf of the Government of Sint Maarten. It is funded through a $12 million grant from the Sint Maarten Trust Fund, which is financed by the Government of the Netherlands and managed by the World Bank.