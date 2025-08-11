First application time slot subsidy for initiatives slavery past opens

The first application time slot subsidy for the new Subsidy regulation for Social initiatives trans-Atlantic slavery past for the Caribbean part of the Kingdom opens today.

Foundations and associations during the first application time slot can apply for subsidy to professionalize their organization (category 1). This can be done through:

Education, taking part in a training or a course for board members or employees of their organization, and/or;

Constructing or improving their website in order to increase the impact of their projects.

The subsidy amount in the first application time slot for the Caribbean part of the Kingdom is a fixed amount of $10,000.

Apology

The subsidy regulation is one of the actions following the apology for the Dutch slavery past that the prime minister offered on December 19, 2022. A budget of more than €29.3 million is available for the subsidy regulation for the Caribbean part of the Kingdom.

In total, there are eight application rounds for four different subsidies, spread over three years, during which organizations can apply for subsidy for projects that contribute to awareness, recognition and commemoration as well as a better understanding of the continued effects of the slavery past and the healing thereof. A subsequent time slot to submit applications for projects between $10.000 and $25.000 (category 2) will be opened on December 1, 2025 at 9:00am CET and closes on January 12, 2026 at 5:00pm CET.

Further information

A special website has been built for the Caribbean part of the Kingdom, called Legacy to Future Funds. On this website information can be found about the subsidy regulation as well as a referral to the website of the Uitvoering Van Beleid (UVB) of the Ministry of Social Affairs and Employment that executes the regulation.

A subsidy request can be submitted via the subsidyportal of UVB. The information about the regulation and the registration in the application portal on the website is available in English, Papiamentu, Papiamento and Dutch. In addition, you have a choice between English and Dutch communication in the application process.