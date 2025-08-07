FCCA and Dominican Republic Strengthen Partnership to Boost Cruise Tourism

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic – Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association (FCCA) proudly announces a strengthened partnership with the Dominican Republic to enhance cruise tourism and generate long-term benefits for the country’s economy, communities, and cruise guests.

During a series of high-level meetings between FCCA leadership and the Dominican Republic’s tourism and port authorities, both parties committed to a shared vision: to position the Dominican Republic as a premier cruise destination in the Caribbean by delivering exceptional guest experiences, supporting local communities, and driving sustainable growth.

“This partnership goes far beyond cruise calls,” said Michele Paige, CEO of FCCA. “It’s about creating long-term opportunities for the people of the Dominican Republic. Together, we’re identifying actionable ways to improve the guest experience, increase economic benefits, and support infrastructure development that will position the country as a regional leader.”

The collaboration includes plans for improving the quality and consistency of shore excursions, integrating more locally made products and cultural experiences into the cruise offering, enhancing workforce training, and addressing key port and operational improvements.

FCCA also emphasized the importance of cost containment to ensure continued growth, including competitive port pricing and sustainable tourism development strategies that will encourage more cruise lines to invest in long-term deployment.

“This alliance will help the Dominican Republic harness the full economic potential of cruise tourism,” added Paige. “By working hand-in-hand with the government, ports, and private sector, we are building a model of collaboration that benefits everyone—from cruise lines and passengers to local vendors and communities.”

The strengthened partnership forms part of the FCCA’s Strategic Partnership Program, which works with destinations to identify needs, match opportunities, and build long-term relationships between the cruise industry and local stakeholders.

With this strengthened alliance, the Dominican Republic is clearly emerging as a powerhouse in cruise tourism. By partnering with FCCA, the country now has a strategic path forward to achieve its goals—from enhancing the visitor experience to maximizing economic opportunities and promoting sustainable tourism development.

As a testament to this growing relationship, the Dominican Republic will also host FCCA’s prestigious PAMAC Destination Summit, which will take place in June 2026 and join key cruise executives with destination and tourism leaders to further strengthen ties and explore new opportunities for growth.