Erin Upgraded to a Hurricane. Country Remains Under Tropical Storm Watch. Precautionary Measures for Residents and Businesses 

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – On Friday morning August 15, 2025, Tropical Storm Erin was upgraded to a Category 1 hurricane. Hurricane Erin is the first hurricane for the season, and it continues to make its way across the eastern Atlantic Ocean towards the Leeward Islands.

The Meteorological Department of Sint Maarten (MDS), said on Friday that a Tropical Storm Watch remains in effect for Sint Maarten until further notice. A watch is issued when tropical storm conditions of sustained winds of 39 to 73 miles per hour are possible within a specified area within 48 hours.

MDS says Erin is expected to pass at its closest point approximately 150 miles north of Sint Maarten on Saturday, August 16, 2025.

The Government of Sint Maarten is advising all residents and visitors to take immediate precautionary measures as Hurricane Erin, the first hurricane of the 2025 Atlantic season, moves west-northwest in the direction of the St. Maarten.

As of the 11:00 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center (NHC), Erin is a Category 1 hurricane located at 18.2° N, 56.1° W, approximately 460 miles east of the St. Maarten, with maximum sustained winds near 75 mph.

In preparation for the potential impact, all Government offices will close today at 12:00 p.m. This decision is to allow civil servants time to secure their homes and ensure the safety of their families. The closure of the private sector remains at the discretion of individual employers.

The public is urged to:

Secure all outdoor items, including furniture, construction materials, and garbage bins.

Remove or dismantle billboards, banners, and temporary signage to prevent them from becoming dangerous projectiles.

Clear drainage ditches and yard gutters to reduce flood risk.

Stock up on essential supplies including potable water, non-perishable food, medications, flashlights, and batteries. Avoid unnecessary travel once weather conditions begin to deteriorate.

Business owners should secure storefront glass, ensure signage is firmly anchored or removed, check rooftop installations, and ensure backup power sources are functional and fueled.

Visitors are advised to follow all guidance from their accommodation providers, avoid beaches from tonight onward due to high surf and dangerous rip currents, and monitor official communications from the Government, the Meteorological Department of Sint Maarten and the office of Disaster Management.

Based on the NHC forecast, tropical storm conditions are possible in Sint Maarten as early as Saturday morning, August 16, with winds between 40–50 mph and gusts up to 60 mph possible. Rainfall totals of 2–4 inches, with isolated amounts up to 6 inches, may result in flash flooding and localized landslides in vulnerable areas. Seas are expected to reach 10–15 feet, creating dangerous surf and rip currents along east- and north-facing shores.

Honorable Prime Minister Dr. Luc Mercelina stated, “The safety of our people and visitors is our highest priority. While the forecast indicates that Hurricane Erin will pass north of our island, the potential for strong winds, heavy rains, and rough seas is very real. We must be prepared at all times as we in the peak of the hurricane season.”

He further urged timely action, “I am calling on residents and business owners to secure their properties, remove loose items, and follow all official advisories. The time to prepare is now, not when the winds begin to blow. Together, we can reduce the risks and protect lives.”

PM Dr. Mercelina also addressed the private sector, “While the decision to close remains with individual employers, I encourage businesses to consider early release, so employees have time to make their homes safe and assist their families. Preparedness is a shared responsibility.”

Residents and the business community should continue to monitor the progress of Hurricane Erin and to make sure their property is storm/hurricane ready.

Monitor local weather reports from MDS: www.meteosxm.com or visit their social media page Facebook.com/sxmweather/ in connection with the approach of the weather system.

For more information on hurricane preparedness and to find a list of official resources, please visit the Government website: www.sintmaartengov.org/hurricane where you will be able to download your “Hurricane Season Readiness Guide’ and “Hurricane Tracking Chart” or you can use the following link: https://shorturl.at/VbaxC

Listen to the Government Radio station – SXMGOV 107.9FM – for official information and news before, during and after a hurricane. You can also follow weather related news and information as well as national addresses by the Prime Minister, chairperson of the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) by going to @SXMGOV Facebook Page.

Remember, it only takes one hurricane to make it a bad season. Remain vigilant and prepared!