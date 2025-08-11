Dr. Rolinda Carter Appointed as OECSRA Representative for St. Maarten 

Philipsburg, St. Maarten – The St. Maarten Science Fair Foundation (SMSFF) proudly announces that the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States Robotics Association (OECSRA) appointed SMSFF’s President Dr. Rolinda Carter, as the official 𝐎𝐄𝐂𝐒𝐑𝐀 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐭. 𝐌𝐚𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐞𝐧.

This appointment signifies a major milestone in OECSRA’s continued expansion across the Eastern Caribbean, reinforcing its mission to promote innovation, technological literacy, and STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) education throughout the region. Dr. Carter is a distinguished educator and community leader with an impressive track record in academic development, integration of digital learning initiatives, and youth engagement through science, technology, and mentorship.

As the OECSRA Representative for St. Maarten, Dr. Carter will play a pivotal role in establishing robotics programmes, coordinating training initiatives, and building collaborative partnerships with schools, government agencies, and other stakeholders. Her leadership will be key in empowering young minds and preparing the next generation for careers in emerging technologies.

𝐃𝐫. 𝐑𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐨 𝐑. 𝐍𝐞𝐢𝐥, Founder and Chairman of OECSRA, welcomed the appointment, stating:

“𝑊𝑒 𝑎𝑟𝑒 ℎ𝑜𝑛𝑜𝑢𝑟𝑒𝑑 𝑡𝑜 ℎ𝑎𝑣𝑒 𝐷𝑟. 𝑅𝑜𝑙𝑖𝑛𝑑𝑎 𝐶𝑎𝑟𝑡𝑒𝑟 𝑗𝑜𝑖𝑛 𝑜𝑢𝑟 𝑙𝑒𝑎𝑑𝑒𝑟𝑠ℎ𝑖𝑝 𝑡𝑒𝑎𝑚. 𝐻𝑒𝑟 𝑐𝑜𝑚𝑚𝑖𝑡𝑚𝑒𝑛𝑡 𝑡𝑜 𝑒𝑑𝑢𝑐𝑎𝑡𝑖𝑜𝑛 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑖𝑛𝑛𝑜𝑣𝑎𝑡𝑖𝑜𝑛 𝑎𝑙𝑖𝑔𝑛𝑠 𝑝𝑒𝑟𝑓𝑒𝑐𝑡𝑙𝑦 𝑤𝑖𝑡ℎ 𝑜𝑢𝑟 𝑣𝑖𝑠𝑖𝑜𝑛 𝑜𝑓 𝑎 𝑢𝑛𝑖𝑡𝑒𝑑 𝐶𝑎𝑟𝑖𝑏𝑏𝑒𝑎𝑛 𝑑𝑟𝑖𝑣𝑒𝑛 𝑏𝑦 𝑡𝑒𝑐ℎ𝑛𝑜𝑙𝑜𝑔𝑖𝑐𝑎𝑙 𝑒𝑥𝑐𝑒𝑙𝑙𝑒𝑛𝑐𝑒. 𝑆𝑡. 𝑀𝑎𝑎𝑟𝑡𝑒𝑛 𝑤𝑖𝑙𝑙 𝑏𝑒𝑛𝑒𝑓𝑖𝑡 𝑡𝑟𝑒𝑚𝑒𝑛𝑑𝑜𝑢𝑠𝑙𝑦 𝑓𝑟𝑜𝑚 ℎ𝑒𝑟 𝑒𝑥𝑝𝑒𝑟𝑖𝑒𝑛𝑐𝑒 𝑎𝑛𝑑 𝑝𝑎𝑠𝑠𝑖𝑜𝑛.”

Dr. Carter’s appointment is part of OECSRA’s broader strategy to ensure that every OECS member and associated territory has strong, localized representation to drive grassroots innovation.

For more information on OECSRA, visit the website: www.oecsra.org

For more information on SMSFF , please visit the SMSFF Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/SXMSCIENCEFAIR) or Instagram page (instagram.com/SXM_ScienceFairFoundation).