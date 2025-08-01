Customs Department intercepts illegal firearms during routine shipment inspection

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – On Tuesday, July 29th, attentive officers from the Customs Department discovered several illegal firearms hidden within one of the selected consignments during a routine inspection of shipments from a local shipping company.

This discovery was part of the Department’s ongoing risk-based enforcement operations, which aim to safeguard national security and protect the public from illicit trade. The illegal items were promptly seized in accordance with national laws and established procedures.

As the investigation is still in its early stages, further details regarding the shipment and the individuals involved cannot be disclosed at this time. Updates will be provided as the inquiry progresses, in coordination with other law enforcement agencies.

The Customs Department reaffirms its unwavering commitment to upholding the law and protecting our borders from illegal activity. Members of the public are encouraged to report any suspicious behavior that may threaten the safety and security of our nation.