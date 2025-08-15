Crane Operators Urged to Secure Equipment Ahead of Approaching Storm

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten – The Ministry of VROMI is calling on all crane operators across Sint Maarten to immediately fold and secure their cranes in preparation for the approaching storm system.
Unsecured cranes pose a serious risk to public safety and infrastructure during high winds and heavy rainfall.
Operators are instructed to:
- Fold and lock cranes into their safest position
- Secure all loose components and attachments
- Ensure proper anchoring and stability
Compliance is mandatory and will be monitored. The Ministry appreciates the cooperation of all operators in safeguarding our community. Please stay safe, vigilant and prepared.