CPS, WYCCF, and SMMC Wrap Up World Breastfeeding Week 2025 Promoting Maternal and Child Health

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – Collective Prevention Services (CPS), in collaboration with the White & Yellow Cross Care Foundation (WYCCF) and the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC), successfully concluded World Breastfeeding Week 2025 (WBW 2025) with a series of engaging and impactful events held from August 1–9, 2025 under the theme “Prioritise Breastfeeding: Create Sustainable Support Systems.”

On August 1, an Opening Ceremony hosted by SMMC launched the WBW 2025 activities. On August 2, mothers gathered on the Philipsburg Boardwalk for the Mother’s Walk, creating a vibrant display of solidarity and awareness.

Education sessions were held on August 5 and 6 at Dr. Friday’s Clinic Women’s Health Services and SMMC, which covered important topics on breastfeeding health and support for new mothers.

On August 7, a Sip & Paint hosted at the SMMC classroom, brought together 15 mothers for an evening of art and storytelling, providing a space for creativity, connection, and shared experiences.

On August 8, a Story Time activity was held at the WYCCF in collaboration with the Sint Maarten Library. Eight children, accompanied by their parents, enjoyed animated readings by Malakia Spencer and Marilyn Powell of the Sint Maarten Library, highlighting the importance of literacy alongside maternal health awareness.

The week concluded on August 9 with the Mom’s Health Fair, where attendees engaged with over 25 vendors and service providers covering topics ranging from prenatal to postnatal care, childcare, and self-care resources for parents.

Attendees also heard from notable stakeholders and speakers: Social & Health Insurance (SZV), outlined registration procedures during pregnancy and subsequent processes.

Orlando-Simon J. Gesner, student midwife under Stichting Building Bridges Saving Lives, discussed postpartum depression, preparation, and when to seek help.

Tadzio Bervoets, shared his personal journey as a father and encouraged active paternal involvement.

During the fair, winners from CPS’ annual breastfeeding photo competition were announced: Winner: Inger Van Den Zanden and partner; First Prize: Laura Vialenc-Joseph; Second Prize: Iriesmyra Euson.

This year’s World Breastfeeding Week highlighted the ongoing commitments of CPS, WYCCF, and SMMC to promoting breastfeeding, maternal wellness, and family support in Sint Maarten.

For more information, the community can view the social media accounts of Collective Prevention Services Facebook Page, Government of Sint Maarten Facebook Page, White & Yellow Cross Care Foundation Facebook Page and the St. Maarten Medical Center Facebook Page.