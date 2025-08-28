CPS: Stay cool and hydrated as extremely hot weather can cause illness. Beat the heat

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – Heatwaves, or heat and hot weather that can last for several days, can have a significant impact on society, including a rise in heat-related deaths.

Vulnerability to heat is shaped by both physiological factors, such as age and health status, and exposure factors such as occupation, the Collective Prevention Services (CPS), a department in the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (Ministry VSA) points out.

Heatwaves are among the most dangerous of natural hazards that have a significant impact on society, Considering extreme warm temperatures, which can affect one’s health, CPS is cautioning persons to take the necessary steps to stay cool and hydrated.

What actions can you take to protect your health from heat?

Stay out of the heat; avoid going outside and doing strenuous activity during the hottest time of day. Stay in the shade. Remember that perceived temperatures in the sun can be 10–15 ˚C higher.

Spend two to three hours during the day in a cool place. Be aware of the risk of drowning. Never swim alone. Stay informed about official heat warnings from the Meteorological Department of Sint Maarten.

Keep your home cool. Use the night air to cool down your home by opening windows after dark when the outdoor temperature is lower than the indoor temperature. During the day when outdoor temperatures are higher than indoors, close windows and cover them with blinds or shutters to block direct sunlight.

Turn off as many electrical devices as possible. Use electric fans only when temperatures are below 40 ˚C / 104 ˚F. In temperatures above 40 ˚C / 104 ˚F, fans will heat the body. If using air conditioning, set the thermostat to 27 ˚C / 81 ˚F and turn on an electric fan – this will make the room feel 4 ˚C cooler.

Remember that it may be cooler outdoors in the shade.

Keep your body cool and hydrated. Use light and loose-fitting clothing and bed linens. Take cool showers or baths. Wet your skin using a damp cloth, spray, or wet light clothing.

Drink water regularly (one cup of water per hour and at least two to three litres per day). Regularly check in with vulnerable people in your circle – especially people over 65 years old and those with heart, lung or kidney conditions, a disability, and living alone.

Protect infants and children. Never leave children or animals in parked vehicles for any amount of time, as temperatures can quickly become dangerously high. Avoid direct exposure to the sun during peak hours, seeking shade or staying indoors instead. Shade can reduce how hot you feel by more than 10 °C.

Never cover an infant stroller / pram with dry fabric – this makes it hotter inside the carriage. Instead, use a wet, thin cloth and re-wet as necessary to lower the temperature. Combine with a portable fan for even greater cooling.

Dress children in lightweight, loose-fitting clothing that covers their skin, and use wide-brimmed hats, sunglasses and sunscreen to protect them from the sun’s rays. Follow the guidance on keeping your home cool to maintain a safe indoor temperature.

When you’re out in the hot sun, use sunscreen with SPF of 30 and/or an umbrella.

Avoid unnecessary strenuous physical activities if you are outside or in a building without air-conditioning. Avoid unnecessary sun exposure, wear a hat, preferably with a wide brim and use shades to protect your eyes from ultraviolet over exposure.

Provide plenty of fresh water for your pets and leave the water in a shady area.

CPS reminds the public of Sint Maarten during days when it’s extremely warm, take the necessary measures to protect themselves and family against heat-related illness.