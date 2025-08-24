CPS reminds parents and guardians to provide healthy school snacks to support children’s learning throughout 2025-2026 school year

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – With the kick-off of the new school year, the Collective Prevention Services (CPS) would like to share some information related to healthy eating and healthy lifestyles for school-aged children.

Healthy meals are essential for students to perform their best in school. A well-balanced breakfast and school snacks throughout the day provide the necessary nutrients—like complex carbohydrates, protein, and healthy fats—that support brain function, energy levels, and concentration.

Studies consistently show that children who eat nutritious meals are better able to focus in class, retain information, and maintain consistent energy throughout the day.

Skipping meals or consuming high-sugar, low-nutrient foods can lead to fatigue, mood swings, and difficulty concentrating, all of which impact learning outcomes.

Back-to-school season is a perfect opportunity to reinforce healthy eating habits. By introducing a variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins into daily meals, parents and caregivers help children develop positive relationships with food that extend into adulthood.

Packing lunches or guiding kids in making balanced choices empowers them to understand the value of nutrition and take ownership of their health.

Here are some tips for children and adolescents: provide healthy breakfast before each school day; don’t leave home without breakfast; serve healthy school snacks to children (whole-grain, vegetables, fruits); promote and encourage the intake of fruits and vegetables. Introduce the children to local fruits e.g., soursop, guava, passion fruit, mango, etc.

Restrict intake of energy-dense, micronutrient-poor foods (e.g., packaged snacks); restrict intake of sugar-sweetened soft drinks; ensure an opportunity for family meals; provide information and skills to make healthy food choices.

Beyond academics, healthy meals play a key role in emotional well-being and physical development. Proper nutrition helps regulate mood, supports the immune system, and promotes growth during critical developmental years.

In contrast, poor nutrition has been linked to increased absenteeism, behavioral issues, and chronic health conditions like obesity and diabetes. Ensuring that every child has access to wholesome, balanced meals is a vital step toward creating a supportive, equitable, and healthy learning environment for all students.

CPS encourages parents and guardians to pack healthy snacks for their children, promote water as the drink of choice and encourage regular physical activity throughout the new school year.

CPS calls on everyone to continue to work together to build a healthier and enriched community by making positive health choices, because healthy choices lead to healthy children and healthy smiles!

For more information, contact CPS at 542-1122, 542-1222 or 542-3003 or by email at [email protected]