Consumer Prices Remain Stable in First Half of 2025

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Department of Statistics (STAT) reports a modest shift in consumer prices over the first half of 2025. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the first quarter (Q1) of 2025 stood at 115.02, marking a 0.21% increase from Q4 2024 (CPI: 114.79), and a 1.50% year-on-year increase compared to Q1 2024 (CPI: 113.31).

In the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, the CPI fell slightly to 114.23, a 0.69% quarterly decline. However, when compared to Q2 2024, this still reflects a marginal annual increase of 0.20%.

Taken together, the average CPI for the first half (H1) of 2025 is 114.63, representing a year-to-date inflation rate of 0.70%. This indicates overall price stability in the economy despite category-specific fluctuations.

Quarter 1 Overview (Q1 2025)

In Q1 2025, the CPI increased by 0.21% compared to the previous quarter. Key category movements were as follows:

Housing, Water and Energy increased by 0.13%, primarily driven by slight increases across its key components including water tariffs and electricity rates that collectively contributed to the modest rise in this category.

Transport rose by 0.94%, driven by increases in fuel prices and peak travel season demand.

Miscellaneous Goods and Services recorded a modest 0.30% increase, reflecting small upward shifts in personal care and financial service costs,

Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages increased by 0.30%, with price pressures observed in fresh produce and dairy.

These Q1 increases contributed to the slight upward trend in the overall CPI to start the year.

Quarter 2 Overview (Q2 2025)

In Q2 2025, overall prices declined by 0.69%, offsetting some of the earlier increases:

Housing, Water and Energy declined by 1.17%, largely driven by decreases across its main components such as lower electricity rates and reduced water tariffs which together contributed to the overall decline in this category.

Transport experienced the most notable drop (-1.91%), mainly influenced by a decline in fuel prices after the Q1 peak travel period.

Miscellaneous Goods and Services fell 0.54%, driven by price reductions in personal care and financial services, slightly offset by increases in other service-related items.

Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages also declined by 0.54%, due to widespread discounts on essential grocery items, typical of low-season promotions.

Annual Trends – Q2 2025 vs Q2 2024

While the overall CPI remained relatively unchanged, several individual categories recorded notable year-on-year shifts.

Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages increased 4.03%, mainly due to rising prices in milk, cheese, eggs, oils, and fats.

Transport rose 2.99%, reflecting ongoing increases in road and air travel costs.

Miscellaneous Goods and Services saw a 2.54% increase, influenced by social protection (life and death Insurance) and personal care costs.

Housing, Water and Energy recorded a slight 0.39% decline, reflecting a decrease across its main components.

