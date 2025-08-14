Consumer Prices Remain Stable in First Half of 2025

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The Department of Statistics (STAT) reports a modest shift in consumer prices over the first half of 2025. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) for the first quarter (Q1) of 2025 stood at 115.02, marking a 0.21% increase from Q4 2024 (CPI: 114.79), and a 1.50% year-on-year increase compared to Q1 2024 (CPI: 113.31).
In the second quarter (Q2) of 2025, the CPI fell slightly to 114.23, a 0.69% quarterly decline. However, when compared to Q2 2024, this still reflects a marginal annual increase of 0.20%.
Taken together, the average CPI for the first half (H1) of 2025 is 114.63, representing a year-to-date inflation rate of 0.70%. This indicates overall price stability in the economy despite category-specific fluctuations.
Quarter 1 Overview (Q1 2025)
In Q1 2025, the CPI increased by 0.21% compared to the previous quarter. Key category movements were as follows:
- Housing, Water and Energy increased by 0.13%, primarily driven by slight increases across its key components including water tariffs and electricity rates that collectively contributed to the modest rise in this category.
- Transport rose by 0.94%, driven by increases in fuel prices and peak travel season demand.
- Miscellaneous Goods and Services recorded a modest 0.30% increase, reflecting small upward shifts in personal care and financial service costs,
- Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages increased by 0.30%, with price pressures observed in fresh produce and dairy.
These Q1 increases contributed to the slight upward trend in the overall CPI to start the year.
Quarter 2 Overview (Q2 2025)
In Q2 2025, overall prices declined by 0.69%, offsetting some of the earlier increases:
- Housing, Water and Energy declined by 1.17%, largely driven by decreases across its main components such as lower electricity rates and reduced water tariffs which together contributed to the overall decline in this category.
- Transport experienced the most notable drop (-1.91%), mainly influenced by a decline in fuel prices after the Q1 peak travel period.
- Miscellaneous Goods and Services fell 0.54%, driven by price reductions in personal care and financial services, slightly offset by increases in other service-related items.
- Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages also declined by 0.54%, due to widespread discounts on essential grocery items, typical of low-season promotions.
Annual Trends – Q2 2025 vs Q2 2024
While the overall CPI remained relatively unchanged, several individual categories recorded notable year-on-year shifts.
- Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages increased 4.03%, mainly due to rising prices in milk, cheese, eggs, oils, and fats.
- Transport rose 2.99%, reflecting ongoing increases in road and air travel costs.
- Miscellaneous Goods and Services saw a 2.54% increase, influenced by social protection (life and death Insurance) and personal care costs.
- Housing, Water and Energy recorded a slight 0.39% decline, reflecting a decrease across its main components.
For further information or clarification, please contact the Department of Statistics at [email protected].