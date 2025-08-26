Community and Professionals Invited to Stakeholder Consultations on New Mental Health Care Center

Philipsburg – The National Recovery Program Bureau (NRPB), the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (VSA), and the Sint Maarten Mental Health Foundation (MHF) are inviting professionals, community groups, and the general public to share their views on the design of the new Mental Health Care Center. Two consultation sessions will be held in early September to present draft designs and hear directly from the people who will use and support the center.

The sessions are also an opportunity to address stigma often surrounding mental health. By involving residents and professionals from the start, the project team hopes to design the new center as a welcoming and inclusive place for the entire community. Sint Maarten’s culture, art, and values will be part of the design, making it a healing space where everyone feels at home.

The first stakeholder consultation will be held on Tuesday, September 2, at the University of St. Martin (USM), bringing together about 60 invitees including government representatives, health professionals, NGOs, faith-based groups, associations, and civil society. A second consultation will take place on Thursday, September 4, from 6–8 PM at the White and Yellow Cross. This second meeting is open to the public, with a special invitation to residents living near the new center in St. Johns. At both sessions, the design of the new Mental Health Care Center will be presented. The main program will feature a panel discussion to engage in a dialogue. The audience will also have the opportunity to ask questions and share feedback. Input gathered during the consultations will be shared with the design team to help finalize the plans. The community’s input will guide design decisions ranging from building layout to green spaces, treatment room design and facilities available to the public.

Construction of the new Mental Health Care Center is expected to begin in the summer of 2026, with completion expected in the summer of 2027.

The Mental Health Project is implemented by the NRPB on behalf of the Government of Sint Maarten. It is funded by the Sint Maarten Trust Fund and the national budget of the Government of Sint Maarten. The Trust Fund is financed by the Government of the Netherlands and managed by the World Bank.

For more information about the Mental Health Project contact the NRPB Mental Health Team at [email protected] or reach out to the Ministry of VSA directly.