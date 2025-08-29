COLORS Donates to SMMC’s OBGYN Ward

CAY HILL — Local Department Store COLORS recently made a generous and heartfelt donation to patients of the Obstetrics and Gynecology (OBGYN) Ward of St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC). The store has provided gift vouchers that will be distributed to mothers upon discharge, offering them and their newborns an opportunity to receive gifts for their newborn babies. This initiative holds special significance for the Colors family as both of their sons were born at SMMC.

“We were truly grateful to the staff at the OBGYN Ward for the exceptional care and support we experienced during those important moments in our lives,” said Mr. Naresh Kapoor, Managing Director of Colors. “As a token of appreciation, we wanted to give back to other parents who will share in the joy of welcoming new life at SMMC.”

The gift vouchers are redeemable at Colors, located on Backstreet 12B, where parents can present the voucher and collect their gift bag or gift sets with clothing and accessories for their newborns. This initiative underscores the company’s commitment to community support and family values.

SMMC’s Patient Care Manager, Antonio Pantophlet, and Supervisor of the OBGYN Ward, Sherryl Carty-Fleming, expressed appreciation for the generous donation, noting that such partnerships between local businesses and the hospital help enhance the patient experience and provide meaningful support to families within the community.

Colors Department Store looks forward to continuing to serve the community and extend its gratitude to the healthcare professionals who dedicate themselves to the well-being of families on the island.