COCI Condemns Recent Criminal Activity and Pledges to Engage with Government for Solutions

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — The St. Maarten Chamber of Commerce and Industry (COCI) strongly condemns the recent acts of criminal activity that have negatively impacted both the business community and citizens of St. Maarten. These incidents are unacceptable and represent a serious threat not only to the safety and security of our people but also to the stability of our economy and the island’s image as a safe and welcoming destination.

COCI emphasizes that the rise in criminal activity, particularly against businesses, undermines investor confidence, weakens entrepreneurship, and could ultimately erode St. Maarten’s reputation as a premier tourism hub. At a time when the business community is working diligently to recover and contribute to economic growth, such developments are especially damaging and cannot be allowed to continue unchecked.

As the voice of the business sector, COCI reaffirms its commitment to being part of the solution. The Chamber pledges to actively engage with the Government of St. Maarten and by extension its law enforcement authority, and other key stakeholders in seeking effective and sustainable strategies to combat crime. This includes advocating for enhanced safety measures, stronger public-private collaboration, and urgent interventions that will restore confidence and protect both businesses and the wider community.

COCI calls upon all partners inclusive of government, law enforcement, civil society, and the private sector to unite in addressing this pressing issue. Together, we must ensure that St. Maarten remains a safe place to live, work, invest, and visit.