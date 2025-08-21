Central Committee meeting of Parliament regarding concerns from the WISCU-PSU regarding Fire and Ambulance Department workers 

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on August 21, 2025.

The Central Committee meeting is scheduled for Thursday at 17.00 hrs. in the Legislative Hall at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg. Representatives of the WISCU-PSU will be in attendance.

The agenda point is:

Discussion with the WICSU-PSU regarding urgent matters surrounding the Ambulance Department and Fire Department workers as was communicated to the President of Parliament at the Parliament Building (IS/1344/2024-2025 dated August 21, 2025)

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations. All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules.

The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on TV 15, Soualiga Headlines, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via, www.pearlfmradio.sx and www.youtube.com/c/SintMaartenParliament