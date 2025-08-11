Central Committee meeting of Parliament regarding approval of composition delegation and provisions for several work travels

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten – The House of Parliament will sit in a Central Committee meeting on August 12, 2025. The Central Committee meeting is scheduled for Tuesday at 10.30 hrs. in the Legislative Hall at Wilhelminastraat #1 in Philipsburg.

The agenda points are:

Approval of travel schedule for the 2 nd Semester of the year 2025 in connection with Committee, General Assembly (Assamblea), Board of Directors (Junta Directiva) and Eurolat meetings of Parlatino (IS/1233/2024-2025 dated July 8, 2025) Approval of composition delegation and provisions for Members of Parliament to participate in the 17th Gathering of the ParlAmericas Parliamentary Network for Gender Equality (PNGE), in Brasilia, Brazil from September 25-26, 2025 (IS/1266/2024-2025 dated July 29, 2025) Approval composition delegation and provisions for Members of Parliament to attend Bonaire Day and Opening Island Council Year from September 5-6, 2025 (IS/1259/2024-2025 dated July 24, 2025) Approval of composition delegation and provisions for Members of Parliament to attend the 249th Statia Day Celebration on November 16, 2025 (IS/988/2024-2025 dated May 7, 2025) Approval composition delegation and provisions for Members of Parliament to attend the 50 th Annual Celebration of Saba Day on Friday, December 5, 2025 (IS/1244/2024-2025 dated July 17, 2025) Approval of composition delegation and provisions for Members of Parliament to attend and participate in the 36 th InterExpo Congress from 9-11 December 2025, in The Hague, the Netherlands (IS/676/2024-2025 dated March 7, 2025)

Members of the public are invited to the House of Parliament to attend parliamentary deliberations. All persons visiting the House of Parliament must adhere to the house rules.

The House of Parliament is located across from the Court House in Philipsburg.

The parliamentary sessions will be carried live on TV 15, Soualiga Headlines, via SXM GOV radio FM 107.9, via Pearl Radio FM 98.1, the audio via the internet www.sxmparliament.org, www.pearlfmradio.sx and www.youtube.com/c/SintMaartenParliament