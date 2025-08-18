Caribbean organizations warned about rise in cyberattacks

BES ISLANDS (KPCN) — In recent weeks, several organisations in the Caribbean have been targeted by serious cyberattacks, including ransomware, viruses, and major computer failures. The impact has been significant: prolonged downtime, loss of critical business data, damage to customer relations, reputational harm, and, in some cases, substantial financial losses reaching tens of thousands of dollars.

The Cybercrime Team of the Dutch Caribbean Police Force (KPCN), in cooperation with various partners, is mapping these attacks and issuing a clear warning about the increased threat. “Cybercrime is no longer a distant danger, it is a reality in our region,” the Cybercrime Team stated. “We urge organisations to review and strengthen their digital security without delay.”

Advice: Four steps to protect your organisation

Keep systems up to date

Ensure firewalls, operating systems, and other equipment always have the latest updates.

Segment networks with firewalls to limit the spread of malware.

Close unnecessary external ports.

Implement effective detection and monitoring systems.

Protect accounts with strong access methods

Use Multi-Factor Authentication (MFA) for all business accounts.

Set unique passwords of at least 20 characters, including uppercase letters, numbers, and special characters.

Prevent password reuse by using a password manager, especially for system administrators.

Train employees

Make cybersecurity a topic of discussion and organise regular training sessions.

Teach employees to recognise and report phishing and suspicious emails.

Conduct awareness exercises, such as phishing simulations.

Have an Incident Response Plan

Prepare a written plan detailing action to take during a cyberincident.

Maintain a physical contact list with essential phone numbers.

Secure log files and evidence before starting recovery work.

Define decision-making roles in times of crisis and rehearse these scenarios.

Reporting cyber incidents

If you become the victim of a cyberattack, do not be discouraged. Your report can help other organisations remain alert. Incidents can be reported at the Police Station in Playa or by sending an email to [email protected]. KPCN can assist and connect you with specialised partners.

More information and practical tips:

Digital Trust Center (Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy) – tips for self-employed professionals and SMEs: www.digitaltrustcenter.nl/starten

National Cyber Security Centre (Ministry of Justice and Security) – basic principles for large organisations and government bodies: www.ncsc.nl/basisprincipes

Have you seen anything suspicious? Call 911 or 717-8000 or the anonymous tip line 9310.