Caribbean Association of Banks Inc. (CAB) and the International Finance Corporation (IFC) Launch ESG Training & Caribbean Guidebook Initiative 

Saint Lucia – The Caribbean Association of Banks Inc. (CAB), in partnership with the International Finance Corporation (IFC), has officially launched a landmark initiative to develop a comprehensive Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Guide tailored for Caribbean financial institutions.

This 10-week development program—now underway—will engage industry leaders, regulators, and stakeholders across the region to create a practical, region-specific guide that supports banks and other financial institutions in integrating ESG principles into their operations, governance frameworks, and strategic decision-making.

Speaking at the launch, Wendy Delmar, CAB CEO, emphasized the significance of the project:

“The financial services sector plays a pivotal role in shaping sustainable economies. This ESG Guide will provide our members with clear, actionable pathways to strengthen environmental stewardship, enhance social responsibility, and maintain robust governance—ultimately driving long-term value creation and resilience for the Caribbean.”

IFC’s Regional ESG Specialists will collaborate closely with CAB’s member institutions throughout the process, ensuring that the guide reflects global best practices while addressing the unique economic, social, and environmental contexts of the Caribbean.

The ESG Guide will serve as:

A practical framework for integrating ESG into business models.

A benchmarking tool for assessing current practices and identifying improvement areas.

A capacity-building resource to support training, awareness, and organisational alignment.

This initiative forms part of CAB’s broader commitment to advancing sustainable finance and building institutional capacity across the region. On completion, the ESG Guide will be made available to all CAB members

