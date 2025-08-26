Cancellation of visit to Navy ship USS Jason Dunham

WILLEMSTAD – During the press conference on Monday, August 25, Prime Minister Pisas announced that the American naval ship USS Jason Dunham was expected to call at the port of Curaçao on Thursday, August 28.

On Tuesday, August 26, the American consulate informed the Government of Curaçao that the naval ship USS Jason Dunham will not visit the territorial waters of Curaçao.

To date, no new request has been received for another naval ship to visit our port.

The government of Curaçao remains in close contact with the American consulate and will inform society as soon as there are new developments.