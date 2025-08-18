Business License Pick-Up Begins Tuesday, Aug. 19, at Receivers Office

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten – The Sint Maarten Tax Administration announces that business license distribution begins today, Tuesday, August 19, 2025, at the Receivers Office on Pond Island. Upon arrival, business owners should proceed directly to the balie / reception window to collect their licenses.

Licenses can be picked up Monday to Friday, 8:00 AM – 2:00 PM, and business owners are encouraged to bring proof of payment when collecting.

For more information or assistance, please contact the Tax Administration at 542-2143, 542-3782, 542-3839, or 542-3840, or email [email protected].