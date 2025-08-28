Bonaire participates in boxing tournament in Sint Maarten

Kralendijk – Bonaire will be proudly represented at the 5th annual Battle of the Islands boxing tournament, which will take place on Saturday, August 30, in Sint Maarten. This event brings together promising boxers from the region in an atmosphere of sportsmanship, competition, and island pride.

Eighteen-year-old Ricardi Muñoz will face Colon Smith from the Bahamas in the boxing ring. Ricardi has been preparing under the guidance of national coach William Evertsz and using the facilities at The Challenge gym. “This is an important opportunity for me to represent Bonaire and continue to grow as a boxer. I am grateful for the support of my coaches, the Bonaire Boxing Federation, and our sponsors who are making this trip possible,” said Ricardi Muñoz.

The trip to Sint Maarten is made possible this time by the St. Maarten National Boxing Federation, BECS, and Indebon, whose contributions have helped make Bonaire’s participation in this tournament a reality. Their support emphasizes how important cooperation and involvement from the community and the business community are for the development of young sporting talent on Bonaire.

The Battle of the Islands boxing tournament has grown into a leading sporting event in the region, giving athletes from different islands across the Caribbean the opportunity to meet, test their skills, and proudly represent their islands.