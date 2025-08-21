Back-to-School Address by the Minister of Education, Culture, Youth and Sport, Ms. Melissa D. Gumbs

As the new academic year, 2025-2026 commences, it is a time for all of us to recommit ourselves to the shared goal of preparing our young people for their future. A new school year always brings with it, the promise of growth, progress, and opportunity.

I encourage our students to remain focused on your long-term goals. Education is not only about the present, but about the future you are building for yourself. Be inquisitive, ask questions, explore ideas, and allow your curiosity to guide you. Innovation and progress begin with those who are not afraid to think differently and who are determined to persevere in the face of challenges.

I call on parents to remain actively engaged in your child’s education. Be present, take time to sit and converse with them, and encourage them to stay the course, especially when the road becomes difficult. Where possible, assist with schoolwork, but most importantly, continue to nurture their confidence and determination. Your involvement is critical to their success.

To our teachers and educators, I recognise your dedication and the many challenges you face. I urge you to enter this new school year with enthusiasm, hope, and a renewed love for your profession. We understand the demands placed on you, and the Ministry is committed to finding solutions to make your work more manageable. Together, we will continue to create an environment where you can focus on what you do best, teaching, inspiring, and guiding our students. Believe in the difference you are making each day.

As a Ministry, improving literacy and numeracy will continue to be our focus. Following the results of the FBE evaluation, we will develop strategies to be implemented across all primary schools, ensuring that this solid foundation carries forward into our secondary schools. We are committed to continuous improvement and to ensuring that every student and teacher will have access to the tools they need to succeed.

Lastly, education is not only the responsibility of schools, parents, and the Ministry. As a society, we must create intellectual, creative, and social spaces or avenues that allow our young people to flourish. In doing so, we prepare them to contribute meaningfully, not only here at home, but wherever in the world their journey may take them.

This school year is an opportunity for all of us to recommit, to innovate, and to inspire. Let us move forward together with hope, determination, and the shared belief that every child has the potential to achieve greatness.

I wish you all a successful and fulfilling academic year.