Back to School 2025–2026: A New Chapter of Learning, Literacy, and Success

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten — As the 2025–2026 school year has begun, the Sint Maarten Library welcomes students, educators, and families with renewed enthusiasm, exciting opportunities, and a strong focus on academic growth. This year, we encourage all students to take full advantage of one of the most powerful tools for success: the joy of reading and the resources available at our three locations—Philipsburg, Cay Hill, and Belvedere.

“Reading is the foundation of lifelong learning,” said the General Manager of the Sint Maarten Library. “Whether exploring fiction, researching science topics, or learning new skills, books open the door to imagination, knowledge, and critical thinking.”

Each library location is fully stocked with new materials and digital resources for students of all ages and interests. Our librarians and administrative specialists are ready to help students discover materials that spark curiosity, build literacy, and support their academic journey.

Since 2024, the Sint Maarten Library has offered free library memberships to all children aged 0 to 18. This initiative promotes lifelong learning and strengthens communities by making essential resources accessible to every child.

This school year, we encourage students to:

Read daily, both in and outside of the classroom

Explore genres beyond their comfort zones

Use library spaces for research, collaboration, and quiet study

Take advantage of our digital databases and online services through the library’s website

As we begin this new academic term, we invite all students to dream big, read often, and make the most of every opportunity. Let us make 2025–2026 a year of curiosity, creativity, and success!

For more information about reading programs and library services, visit the Sint Maarten Library website at www.library.sx

Remember our motto: “Reading is Fundamental.”