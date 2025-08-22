Applications for the UNESCO 7th World Cultural Heritage Youth Symposium are now open to Students. 

The 7th World Cultural Heritage Youth Symposium 2026 will be in Athens Greece from April 22, 2026 to April 26, 2026 under the theme “World Heritage in Young Hands”. The Annual World Cultural Heritage Youth Symposium is being held on the occasion of the World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development. The Symposium is a contribution to the Sustainable Development Goals promoting “Education 2030” focused on SDG 4.7 as well as SDG17.

In March, a delegation of four (4) students, Jean-Marc Augusty, Jahfier Marlin, Adio Williams, ans Shiloh Bedminister , represented Sint Maarten under the theme “Arts and Cultural Heritage.” They were accompanied by Ria Khudan, representative of the St. Maarten Youth Council and Marcellia Henry, Secretary General for UNESCO. During their time, they were able to share the island’s cultures with other delegations and be ambassadors for the island.

They will be sharing what they learned in the coming weeks to various organizations and stakeholders. We would like to thank all of our sponsors for their generous contributions or sponsorship for making their participation at the symposium a reality.

The symposium aims to bring together students and teachers from all over the world in order to raise cultural awareness, develop mutual respect and contribute to the creation of a new generation of world citizens that feel united in diversity and are willing to shape a sustainable future for everyone. This is being achieved through knowledge and experience exchange, interaction and collaboration on a common goal related to the world cultural heritage.

Applications are now opened to students between the ages 15- 24 and will close on September 19th, 2025.

Email [email protected], [email protected] or [email protected] to request an application form, or ask your school’s administration.