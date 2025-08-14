The Inspectorate of Economic and Transport Affairs (IETA) will commence annual school bus inspections on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, at the Little League Ballpark parking lot (across from the Motor Vehicle Inspection Center).

📅 Weekdays only – 08:30 AM to 12:30 PM

📌 By appointment only via the official online form: https://www.proprofs.com/survey/t/?title=k9tsy

Or by scanning the QR Code:

Operators must ensure all required documents are current and uploaded before the inspection:

Valid insurance

Valid driver’s license

Valid vehicle inspection card

Complete safety kit (including first aid and fire extinguisher)

For more information, contact IETA at +1 (721) 542-3182 or via the long established “Schoolbus Owner Only” WhatsApp group chat.