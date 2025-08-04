Aisha Maina Secures USD 40 Million St Kitts Port Deal And Takes Trade Roadshow From Grenada To Jamaica And Trinidad

|
CARIBPR WIRE, ST. GEORGE’S, Grenada, Mon. Aug. 4, 2025: Aisha Maina, Managing Director of Aquarian Consult and founder of Gemini Integrated Commodities, has completed an intensive week of engagements, capped by a USD 40 million deal to build a Panamax deep-water port and special economic zone in Basseterre, St. Kitts, that unite policy, private capital and hard infrastructure around a single objective: forging a reliable commercial bridge between Africa and the Caribbean.
The new port will anchor a 10 square kilometre special economic zone designed for agro-processing, light assembly and bonded warehousing. Feasibility studies begin in August, and financial close is targeted for Q1 2026. The facility is expected to create thousands of jobs and attract an additional USD 300 million in private investment. For Saint Kitts & Nevis, a nation of fewer than 60,000 people, the project positions the federation as a logistics hinge between 19 African and 12 Caribbean Commonwealth members. For exporters in West Africa, it removes a costly European detour and delivers end-to-end digital customs visibility.
One Week, Three Strategic Touchpoints
1. Port Signing In Grenada – July 28th
“Africa and the Caribbean need assets, not just aspirations. With this port we move from promise to throughput, from talk to tonnage. It is the physical backbone of a trade bridge that has been too long in the making,” Maina said on stage.
Duggins added: “Fresh off the Afri-Caribbean Exchange, I proudly signed a landmark Letter of Interest with Afreximbank. Facility after facility, deal after deal, we are not just talking transformation; we are delivering it. The vision is clear, the progress is real, and the future is now.”
2. Caribbean Investment Forum In Jamaica – July 30th
“If private sector does not take charge of the process, we will remain where we have been. Retreat or defeat are not options,” she told delegates.
3. Trans-Atlantic Symposium In Trinidad – August 3rd
Project Snapshot
Metric Detail
Regional and Global Implications
Background
Momentum began in March with the Afri-Caribbean Investment Summit in Abuja, followed by a June charter of an Air Peace 777 carrying 120 Nigerian entrepreneurs and policymakers to Basseterre. The Grenada signing, Montego Bay confirmation and Trinidad keynote now merge those earlier steps into a single infrastructure roadmap.