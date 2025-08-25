2025-2026 New School Year: Motorists, School Bus Drivers and Children are requested to Observe rules for safe school bussing 

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – Section School Bussing of the Inspectorate of Economic Affairs and Transport Affairs, would like to remind all school bus drivers as well as parents/guardians whose children use the school busses for the 2025-2026 school year, that school bus safety is important, and the advice given is to ensure a safe mode of transportation to and from school.

As the new school year begins, all drivers are reminded to exercise extreme caution in school zones and residential areas. Children may be walking, biking, or waiting at bus stops and other regular pick-up areas —often distracted or unseen behind parked cars.

Please obey all posted speed limits, come to a complete stop when school buses extend their stop signs, and remain vigilant near crosswalks. A few extra seconds of attention can prevent a lifetime of regret.

Remember: flashing red lights on a school bus mean STOP—from both directions—until the lights go off and it’s safe to proceed.

To students, safety starts with smart habits. Always arrive at your bus stop early and wait at a safe distance from the road. Stay seated during the ride, listen to your driver’s instructions, and never cross in front of the bus unless the driver signals it is safe.

Be alert, use crosswalks, and remove distractions like headphones or phones when entering or exiting the bus. Together, we can make sure every school day begins and ends safely.

Section School Bussing would like to avoid any mishaps or incidents throughout the new school year and hence offers these tips to avoid any incidents.

All students must remain seated and always facing forward. Secondly, school bus drivers are prohibited from transporting people other than school children during school hours and while school children are onboard.

School bus drivers must also be properly and fully dressed while operating the school bus and always exhibit good personal hygiene. Closed shoes must be always worn and electronic distractions like headphones, hands-free headsets should not be operated while driving the bus with school children onboard.

School bus drivers are strongly advised to obey the rules of the road and in particular the established speed limit as violators will be dealt with from a criminal as well as administrative standpoint.

Both school children and school bus drivers are expected to cooperate fully and immediately with the instructions of the School Bus Controller and any other law enforcement officer. As always, the safety of everyone, especially the school children, is paramount and is the goal of the department.

Section School Bussing would like for the new school year 2025-2026 to be a safe one for all students who use this form of transportation to go and return home from school.