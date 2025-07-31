YHC Prepares for World Breastfeeding Week 2025. Reminder Deadline for Breastfeeding Photo Competition August 1

GREAT BAY, Sint Maarten (DCOMM) – Youth Health Care (YHC), a division of the Collective Prevention Services (CPS) within the Ministry of Public Health, Social Development and Labor (Ministry VSA), is preparing to commemorate World Breastfeeding Week (WBW), observed annually from August 1 to 7, under the theme:

“Prioritise Breastfeeding: Create Sustainable Support Systems.”

The opening ceremony for the week will be held at the St. Maarten Medical Center (SMMC) patio on Friday, August 1 at 1:00 PM.

This event marks the beginning of a week filled with awareness-building activities, education, and celebration of the importance of breastfeeding for mothers, babies, families, and the wider community.

WBW 2025 is being commemorated in collaboration with SMMC and the White & Yellow Cross Care Foundation (WYCCF).

The goal is to strengthen support for breastfeeding by providing education, resources, and shared experiences throughout the week.

The WBW week of activities entails the following: Saturday, August 2 – Breastfeeding Awareness Walk: Join the community for a health-centered walk promoting the importance of breastfeeding and family support.

Monday, August 4 & Tuesday, August 5 – Information Sessions: These will be held at SMMC and Women’s Health Clinic, offering attendees professional insight into breastfeeding practices, common challenges, and sustainable solutions.

Thursday, August 7 – Sip and paint at SMMC classroom (across from SLS Lab). Helping mothers take a mental break while sharing experience and enjoying each other’s company.

Friday, August 8 – Storytime is being held at White and Yellow Cross Care Foundation chapel. The St. Maarten Library will be taking part in this amazing, animated reading where they will help enjoy reading time even more.

Saturday, August 9 – Mom’s Health Fair: Taking place at the Belair Community Center from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM, this fair will feature booths and presentations on prenatal and postnatal care, toddler and child development, maternal health, postpartum depression, the father’s role, and SZV insurance benefits.

This is the last call for the Breastfeeding Photo Competition. As part of WBW, the 10th Annual Breastfeeding Photo Competition is nearing its close. The deadline for submissions is August 1, 2025.

All interested mothers are encouraged to submit authentic, high-resolution photos that reflect their breastfeeding journey and the support systems that make it possible.

This competition continues to highlight the power of visual storytelling and the beauty of connection between mother and child. Winners will be announced following the closing of the week’s events.

If you wonder why breastfeeding matters, breastfeeding remains one of the most effective ways to ensure child health and survival.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), it provides ideal nutrition for infants and contributes to lifelong health benefits. Supporting breastfeeding from the earliest days builds healthier communities and stronger families.

For more information on World Breastfeeding Week 2025, please contact the SMMC Pediatric or OB/GYN wards, White & Yellow Cross District Nursing, or CPS.

Stay tuned to their official social media pages for updates and the full schedule of events.

For direct inquiries, contact CPS at (721) 542-3003 or WhatsApp (721) 520-4163.