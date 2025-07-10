VROMI AND COLLECTIVITÉ LAUNCH COLLABORATION IN WASTE AND FLOOD MITIGATION

Philipsburg – Following the successful bilateral meeting held on June 27, 2025, the Ministry of Public Housing, Spatial Planning, Environment and Infrastructure (VROMI) and the Collectivité of Saint-Martin have officially launched their joint island-wide clean-up initiative. The kick-off event took place today at the Dutch Quarter-French Quarter border, strategically chosen to highlight the collaborative flood mitigation efforts planned in this area.

Minister Patrice Gumbs, alongside Mrs. Bernadette Davis, 2nd Vice-President of the Collectivité of Saint-Martin and Chair of the Living Environment and Ecological Transition Delegation, outlined comprehensive strategies for the clean-up campaign while emphasizing the critical connection between waste management and flood prevention as the hurricane season approaches.

“Our collaboration, with this initiative, goes beyond simple waste removal, like waste, water and storms don’t stop at the border. Hurricane preparation involves ensuring our waterways are clear, clean, and able to alleviate flood risk for all communities; working together makes efficient use of limited human capacity and resources, realities that we are both faced with stated Minister Gumbs. By working together at this border location, we are demonstrating our commitment to addressing flooding concerns that affect both communities. Our joint efforts will ensure that drainage systems and trenches are clear and ready for the hurricane season.”

The island-wide clean-up will continue through December 2025, providing residents ample opportunity to clear unwanted debris from their properties throughout the hurricane season and beyond. Dutch side residents can access hauler schedules through multiple channels:

Minister Gumbs’ Facebook page

VROMI Facebook page

Government website

Daily Herald newspaper reminders

Waste Management Guidelines:

Large bins are provided for bulk waste disposal

Designated metal bins available in each district for greenery waste, household bulk items, and old electronics

Construction debris is excluded from this initiative

Residents are encouraged to utilize bins promptly to prevent system strain and last-minute disposal rushes before storms and the campaign deadline

The clean-up efforts are also directly linked to flood prevention strategies, with ongoing work to ensure trenches and drainage systems are clear and functional for the hurricane season. Experts will assess natural rainwater flow patterns to develop optimal solutions for alleviating flooding in the border area through joint Dutch-French cooperation.

Minister Gumbs emphasized the importance of community participation: “We encourage everyone to take part in this essential effort to maintain a clean and safe environment. By participating in this clean-up, residents are not only improving their immediate surroundings but also contributing to our island’s resilience against flooding and storm damage. In the coming months both Gumbs and Davis will kick off an educational campaign in schools, encouraging students to recognize their role in keeping their island clean, a point stressed by Vice-President Davis.

The initiative represents a tangible outcome of the strengthened Dutch-French cooperation announced in June, demonstrating both governments’ commitment to protecting the shared environment and infrastructure of the island.

For more information about the clean-up schedule and guidelines, residents should consult the official government channels listed above.