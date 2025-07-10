Viral jewelry store robbery video

Philipsburg, Sint Maarten – The Sint Maarten Police Force (KPSM) has become aware of a video circulating widely on social media platforms depicting a jewelry store robbery. This video has caused concern among residents and visitors, leading to inquiries directed at the KPSM regarding its authenticity and location.

The Sint Maarten Police Force informs the public that the robbery depicted in the circulating video did not occur on Sint Maarten. Upon receiving numerous reports and reviewing the footage, KPSM immediately launched an assessment. Our preliminary findings confirm that the incident shown in the video took place in another jurisdiction and is not related to any events that have transpired on the Dutch side of the island. Given the recent nature of a recent robbery, the Detective Department is actively investigating to identify and apprehend the individuals involved.

The KPSM urges the public to exercise caution and verify information before sharing content on social media. The rapid spread of unverified information can lead to unnecessary panic and misinformation within the community.

We understand the public concern for safety and security, and we want to reassure the community that the KPSM remains vigilant and committed to maintaining law and order on Sint Maarten. Our officers are continuously working to ensure the safety of all residents and visitors.

The Sint Maarten Police Force encourages anyone with information regarding criminal activities to come forward and report it directly to the police via our emergency number 911, our non-emergency line at +1 721-542-2222 or the anonymous tip line at 9300.