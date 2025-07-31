Vehicle Fire at Airport Parking Lot

PHILIPSBURG, Sint Maarten (KPSM) — Early Wednesday morning, July 30, around 2:30 AM, the Police Force of Sint Maarten (KPSM) received reports of cars on fire in the employee parking lot of the Princess Juliana International Airport.

Police patrols and Fire Department were quickly sent to the location. Arriving at the location they found one vehicle completely on fire. Three other vehicles parked nearby were also damaged by the flames. The Fire Department was able to put out the fire shortly after arriving.

At this time, the cause of the fire is still unknown. The Police and Fire Department are looking into what may have caused it. No one was injured in the incident.

If you saw anything suspicious or have any information, please contact the police at +1 (721) 542-2222 or call the anonymous tip line at 9300.